California has huge snowpack, but dry trend raises worries

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Water officials say the mountain snowpack that supplies a significant amount of California’s water got an incredible boost from recent powerful storms. But the weather has turned drier, and it’s too soon to tell if this winter will be a drought-buster. The California Department of Water Resources says the water content in the statewide snowpack on Wednesday is 205% of normal to date and 128% of the April 1 average, its historical peak. The massive snowpack was largely left by nine atmospheric rivers from late December through mid-January. The water content currently outpaces California’s record 1982-83 season. But the forecast is for continuing dryness.

