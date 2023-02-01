Arkansas House passes school bathroom bill, heads to Senate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House has approved legislation preventing people at public schools from using bathrooms that match their gender identity. The bill approved by the House on an 80-10 vote on Wednesday applies to multi-person restrooms and locker rooms at public schools and charter schools serving prekindergarten through 12th grades. The bill heads to the Senate and advanced on the same day a House committee endorsed a measure restricting drag performances in the state. The bills are moving through the Legislature two years after lawmakers enacted other restrictions on transgender youth, including a ban on gender affirming care for minors.

