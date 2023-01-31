US to increase weapons deployment to counter North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the United States will increase its deployment of advanced weapons such as fighter jets and bombers to the Korean Peninsula as it strengthens joint training and operational planning with South Korea in response to a growing North Korean nuclear threat. Austin made the comments after he and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup agreed to further expand their combined military exercises and continue a “timely and coordinated” deployment of U.S. strategic assets to the region. Austin and Lee also discussed preparations for a simulated exercise between the allies in February aimed at sharpening their response if North Korea uses nuclear weapons.

