Spanish government to close loophole in sexual consent law

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government has committed to modify a new sexual consent law that while intended to increase the protection of women has inadvertently allowed hundreds of sex offenders to get their prison sentences significantly reduced. The law made verbal consent the key component in cases of alleged sexual assault. But it also revised the minimum and maximum prison terms for sexual assault convictions, a move which has opened the door to judges shaving months or even years off convictions for rapists and abusers on appeal. For the first time since the law entered into force almost four months ago, the coalition government’s prime minister conceded Tuesday that these sentence reductions are unwanted effects that need to be corrected.

By RAQUEL REDONDO and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

