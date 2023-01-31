Pakistan army: Boating accident death toll rises to 51

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The military says the death toll from a boating accident in a lake in northwest Pakistan over the weekend has reached 51. The large wooden boat was carrying children and teachers from a seminary on a picnic. Police on Sunday said at least 10 students drowned after their boat capsized in Tanda Dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. They said then that the vessel was carrying 25 people. On Tuesday, however, officials said the boat was overcrowded and in fact was carrying 57 people, mostly children, and that at least 51 had died. The military said divers from the army and local emergency service rescued five survivors. It said the search for the remaining person was continuing.

