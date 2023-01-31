NATO chief wants more ‘friends’ as Russia, China move closer

TOKYO (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says China’s growing assertiveness and collaboration with Russia poses a threat not only to Asia but also to Europe. Stoltenberg made the remarks Wednesday as he sought stronger cooperation and more “friends” for NATO in the Indo-Pacific region. Stoltenberg said NATO does not regard China as an adversary or seek confrontation, and that the alliance will continue to engage with China in areas of common interest, such as climate change. Stoltenberg and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks Tuesday and agreed to step up their partnership in security in cyberspace, space, defense and other areas. NATO is also strengthening “practical cooperation” with Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

By MARI YAMAGUCHI and HARUKA NUGA Associated Press

