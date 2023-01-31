Michigan State player who swung helmet gets probation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State football player who swung his helmet at a Michigan player in a stadium tunnel has expressed regret. Khary Crump said Tuesday that he’s “just looking forward to wuppin’ some maize and blue” on the field. Crump, a defensive back, was sentenced to probation. He was one of seven Michigan State players charged in a skirmish after an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan Stadium. Crump was the only Spartan facing a felony, but that charge was dismissed in an agreement to plead guilty to misdemeanors. His record will be scrubbed clean and the case will be sealed if he stays out of trouble while on probation.

