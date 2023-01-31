Lukashenko: Belarus willing to offer more help to Russia
By FARAI MUTSAKA
Associated Press
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko says his country is willing to offer more assistance to close ally Russia in its war against Ukraine but added that Russia does not need “any help” right now. Lukashenko did not say what that help would entail. Belarus allowed Russia to stage part of its invasion of Ukraine from its territory but hasn’t committed any troops to the war. The allies have engaged in joint military drills on Belarus territory this month. Lukashenko was speaking on a state visit to the southern African nation of Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is another ally of Russia.