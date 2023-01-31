Kenyan police: Murder of LGBTQ activist not hate crime

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A suspect faces a murder charge in the killing of an LGBTQ activist in Kenya, with authorities dismissing activists’ suggestions that it was a hate crime. Authorities say Jacktone Odhiambo is the only person who will be charged with the murder of Edwin Chiloba after a court released four other suspects. Chiloba’s murder attracted global interest due to the country’s stance on gay rights. Peter Kimulwo, Uasin Gichu county head of investigations, told the Associated Press Tuesday that police have ruled out the murder as a hate crime. Kimulwo said investigators now believe the murder was linked to a love triangle. Chiloba’s body was found Jan. 4 stuffed in a metal box that had been dumped at a road near the western town of Eldoret where he lived.

