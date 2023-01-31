Italy on alert amid anarchist attacks on diplomatic missions

MILAN (AP) — Italy has increased security at its diplomatic missions around the globe in response to what the foreign minister called “a crescendo of terroristic attacks” by an anarchist network acting in solidarity with an imprisoned Italian militant. The foreign minister on Tuesday cited nearly a dozen attack since the end of November. They range from vandalism to explosive devices causing damage to Italian diplomatic targets in Argentina, Bolivia, Germany, Greece, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland. No injuries have been reported. The attacks and as well as a series of protests including one planned Tuesday in Madrid are in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito. He has been on a hunger strike since October to protest a strict prison regime.

