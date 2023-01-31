How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency three years ago changed the lives of millions of Americans by offering increased health care coverage, beefed-up food assistance and universal access to coronavirus vaccines and tests. Much of that is now coming to an end, with President Joe Biden’s administration saying it plans to end the emergency declarations on May 11. Vaccines will continue to be free, for now, but insurers will no longer be required to cover COVID tests. Hospitals will get fewer federal dollars for COVID patients. But the pause on federal student loan repayments is expected to continue until after the Supreme Court rules on loan forgiveness.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.