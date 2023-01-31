Boxer Klitschko joins fight against Olympic path for Russia
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
GENEVA (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Wladimir Klitschko has joined Ukraine’s fight against IOC plans to let some Russians compete at the 2024 Paris Summer Games. The former heavyweight champion has suggested in a video message that sports leaders will be accomplices to the war if athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus can compete at the next Olympics. The International Olympic Committee wants to let Russians and Belarusians who have not openly supported the war to try to qualify for Paris. They would compete as neutral athletes with no flag or anthem. Olympic sports bodies must agree on their own policies.