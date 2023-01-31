Belgian prosecutors see no ‘terror motive’ in knife attack

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian prosecutors say three people wounded by a knife-wielding man at a major underground railway station in the capital Brussels have been discharged from the hospital and the attack isn’t considered to be terrorism. Social media posts on Monday evening showed video of police with their guns pointed at a man at the Schuman station. The station is directly under the headquarters of two of the European Union’s main institutions. Brussels prosecutors say “the suspect’s motive is not yet known, but at this stage nothing indicates that it was an extremist/terrorist motive.” They say the 30-year-old man was due to face a judge later Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder.

