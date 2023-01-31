Arkansas House panel advances school gendered bathroom bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas House panel has advanced legislation that would prevent transgender people at public schools from using the restrooms that match with their gender identity. The House Education Committee on Tuesday endorsed the bill, which applies to multi-person restrooms and locker rooms at public schools and charter schools. The bill now goes to the majority-Republican House for a vote as early as Wednesday. Critics say the legislation is aimed more at sparking a legal challenge over transgender students’ rights than addressing any problem. The bill’s Republican sponsor said it’s intended to protect students. Several other states are considering similar bathroom bills.

