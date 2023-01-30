UN: Taliban ban on women aid workers is potential death blow

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that the Taliban’s ban on women aid workers in Afghanistan is “a potential death blow” to many important humanitarian programs. Martin Griffiths says that if the Taliban don’t make more exceptions to their edict “this would be catastrophic.” Griffiths said at a news conference Monday a delegation including international aid groups made the case last week in meeting with nine Taliban officials that Afghan women are critical to humanitarian operations. He said that “we’re waiting for the judge to come out with a verdict.” Griffiths sayts the delegation was told guidelines are being prepared for women working in humanitarian operations and to be patient.

