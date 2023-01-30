Smuggler tells US jury he paid off ex-Mexico security chief

NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime drug trafficker has testified that he paid a former top Mexican security official millions of dollars for help that included U.S. government information about a huge cocaine shipment in Mexico. Óscar Nava Valencia, known as “El Lobo,” or “The Wolf,” testified Monday at the U.S. federal drug trafficking trial of former Mexican security secretary Genaro García Luna. Nava Valencia said the payments were also intended to assure protection when a schism in the notorious Sinaloa cartel was heading toward a drug-world war. Defense lawyers haven’t yet had their chance to question Nava Valencia. They have argued that the case rests on lies from self-interested criminals.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.