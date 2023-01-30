Report: Slovenia authorities detain 2 alleged Russian spies

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian media say that authorities have apprehended two alleged Russian spies who used an agency dealing in real estate and antiques as a front for their activities. Slovenian police on Monday confirmed that two individuals had been arrested in December for suspected espionage but did not disclose which country they were working for, saying only that the two are suspected of being members of a “foreign intelligence service.” According to Slovenia’s respected Delo newspaper and the Siol news portal, the two “foreign citizens” remain in custody as prosecutors continue their probe into the espionage allegations.

