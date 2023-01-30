AI: World likely to hit key warming threshold in 10-12 years

A new study using artificial intelligence finds that the world will likely warm a few more tenths of a degrees within the next 10 to 12 years and breach a key climate change threshold. The 2015 Paris agreement set a goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times as a way to limit the most damaging effects of climate change. Earth is already at 1.1 or 1.2 degrees. A study that predicts future warming in a different way but with somewhat similar outcomes sees Earth crossing that threshold between 2033 and 2035. And what’s worse, machine learning predicts the planet hitting the 2-degree threshold around mid-century — even with sharp pollution cuts..

