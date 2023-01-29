China announces resumption of visas for Japanese

TOKYO (AP) — China says it’s resuming issuing visas for Japanese travelers beginning Sunday, ending its nearly three-week suspension in an apparent protest of Tokyo’s tougher COVID-19 entry requirements for Lunar New Year tourists from China. Japan cited soaring infections in China after it abruptly eased coronavirus restrictions as well as scarce COVID-19 data from Beijing. China also stopped issuing visas to South Koreans after South Korea in early January did the same for short-term travelers from China. Health authorities in China have said infections have peaked but there are concerns abroad that Beijing was not sharing enough data.

