Australia mining company sorry for losing radioactive device

PERTH, Australia (AP) — A mining corporation has apologized for losing a highly radioactive capsule over a 870-mile stretch of Western Australia. Authorities are combing parts of the road looking for the tiny but dangerous substance. It’s believed to have fallen off a truck while being transported between a desert mine site and the city of Perth on Jan. 10. Emergency services were notified of the missing capsule last Wednesday. Western Australia emergency services have called on other Australian states and the federal government for support finding the capsule as they lack equipment. The capsule measures 0.31 inches by 0.24 inches and people have been warned it could have unknowingly become lodged in their car’s tires. It could cause skin burns and prolonged exposure could cause cancer.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.