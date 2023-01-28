Philippines probes labor abuses in Kuwait after new killing

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says it will take steps to assess and prevent abuses including rape and maltreatment of Filipino workers in Kuwait after a housemaid was killed and dumped in a desert in the oil-rich emirate. Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople says the remains of Jullebee Ranara were flown home Friday night from Kuwait, where the 35-year-old was reportedly killed by her employer’s son then dumped with burn marks. Filipino officials are trying to confirm news reports that she was raped and was pregnant when she was killed by the 17-year-old suspect, who has been taken into custody by Kuwaiti police. Kuwait’s ambassador to Manila expressed his condolences and said it was an isolated case. Ople said abuses of workers have continued despite a 2018 labor pact with Kuwait.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.