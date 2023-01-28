Skip to Content
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ben Crump, who represents the family of Tyre Nichols; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Crump; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Summer Lee, D-Pa.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Adam Smith, D-Wash.; Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.

