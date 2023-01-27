Paul says Djokovic thwarted his Australian Open gameplan

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul says he went into his Australian Open semifinal against Novak Djokovic with a specific game plan. He also says none of it worked because Djokovic wouldn’t let it work. Paul managed to take four games in a row to make the score 5-all in the first set. But Djokovic then grabbed the next seven games and 14 of 17 the rest of the way to win 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 and reach the final at Melbourne Park. Paul was playing in the semifinals of a major tournament for the first time. Djokovic is now one win away from a 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall.

