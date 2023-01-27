Man gets prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey man who joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for using pepper spray to assault police officers, one of whom died a day after the siege. Julian Khater didn’t mention the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in a written statement he read aloud before U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan sentenced him to six years and eight months of imprisonment. A medical examiner concluded that the 42-year-old officer suffered two strokes and died of natural causes a day after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.