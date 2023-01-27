Greek lawmakers in heated debate ahead of no-confidence vote

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s main opposition leader has slammed the country’s prime minister as a danger to the nation for his role in a wiretapping scandal that has stung the government in the runup to elections to be held later this year. Speaking Friday at the end of a three-day parliament debate on a no-confidence motion he filed earlier in the week, Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of personally ordering a series of wiretaps, the targets of which have included high-ranking politicians, government ministers and military officers. Lawmakers are to vote on the no-confidence motion later. The vote is expected to fail.

