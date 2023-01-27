Czechs pick successor to Milos Zeman in presidential runoff

PRAGUE (AP) — Czechs have started voting for a new president, choosing between a retired army general and a populist billionaire in a two-day runoff election to succeed controversy-courting Milos Zeman in the largely ceremonial post. Gen. Petr Pavel and Andrej Babis have advanced to a second round of voting because none of the eight initial candidates received an absolute majority in the first round two weeks ago. The polls favor Pavel, an independent candidate who came a narrow first in the opening round with 35.40%. Babis followed at 34.99%. Babis is a former prime minister while Pavel is a political newcomer. Polls close at 1300GMT on Saturday, and the results will be known later that day.

