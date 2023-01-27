Biden picks Zients as his next White House chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced Jeff Zients as his next White House chief of staff, tapping an experienced technocrat who headed his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move came Friday as the Democratic president prepares for a reelection bid while facing investigations from a newly empowered House Republican majority. Zients succeeds Ron Klain, a longtime fixture in Biden’s political orbit who led the White House through highs such as passage of a massive infrastructure bill and the Democrats’ climate, health care and tax law and lows such as the botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.