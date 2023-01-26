Yellen says Africa to shape world economy as US reengages

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen watched Ford cars and pickup trucks being assembled at a plant in South Africa and cited it as an example of cooperation between Washington and Africa as she begins the Biden administration’s big push to reengage with the continent. Yellen said at the Ford plant in Pretoria that the U.S. strategy toward Africa “is centered around a simple recognition that Africa will shape the future of the global economy.” Yellen has also visited Senegal and Zambia on her Africa tour. The U.S. is seeking to rebuild ties on the world’s second-largest continent in the face of China’s rapidly increasing economic presence and Russia’s military and diplomatic foothold.

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and GERALD IMRAY Associated Press

