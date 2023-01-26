UN food agency: Afghan malnutrition rates at record high

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A spokesman for the World Food Program says malnutrition rates in Afghanistan are at record highs with half the country enduring severe hunger throughout the year. Speaking in Kabul, the WFP spokesman said Thursday that there are seven million children under the age of five and mothers who are malnourished out of Afghanistan’s population of 40 million. Aid agencies have been providing food, education and healthcare support to Afghans. But distribution has been severely impacted by a Taliban edict banning women from working at national and international nongovernmental groups. The NGO ban on women working has also led to the suspension of over one hundred health clinics and impacted aid deliveries across the board.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.