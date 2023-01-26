Russia declares critical news outlet Meduza ‘undesirable’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have declared the independent Russian news website Meduza as an undesirable organization. The outlet based in Latvia has reported extensively and critically on Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. The decision by the Russian prosecutor-general’s office came the same day that the publisher of a different website that reports on Russia’s legal system and law enforcement said he was charged in absentia with spreading false and defamatory information about the Russian military. Also on Thursday, a human rights center named in honor of the late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov said Moscow city authorities have canceled its leases and ordered it to vacate its premises.

