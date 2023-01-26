Grand jury gets case of July 4 shooting suspect’s father

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois prosecutors have told a judge they are presenting evidence to a grand jury for a possible indictment against the father of the man charged with fatally shooting seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago. They spoke at a Lake County court hearing Thursday in Waukegan, north of Highland Park where the shooting occurred last year. Robert Crimo Jr. was arrested in December on seven felony counts of reckless conduct. He is accused of helping his son obtain a gun license years before the shooting, even though the then-19-year-old had reportedly threatened violence. Prosecutors said they expected a grand jury decision by mid-February. The next court date is Feb. 16.

