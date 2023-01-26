Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:29 PM

A’s running out of time to find home in Oakland, Las Vegas

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have spent many years trying to get a new stadium. Time is running out on their efforts. They have watched Bay Area neighbors such as the the Giants, Warriors, 49ers and Raiders successfully move into state-of-the-art venues. The A’s have been negotiating for a stadium in Oakland or Las Vegas. Oakland officials want to keep the A’s, but they have been careful about spending public money. Las Vegas officials aren’t likely to provide public funding. The A’s also could explore other cities.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content