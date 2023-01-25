Yemen and Lebanon sites added to UNESCO endangered list

CAIRO (AP) — UNESCO has added one of Yemen’s ancient kingdoms and a Lebanese modernist concrete fair park to its list of World Heritage sites in danger. The seven major landmarks of the Ancient Yemenite Kingdom of Saba and the Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli were inscribed on the U.N. agency list in ’’an emergency procedure.″ The moves Wednesday were made in hopes of better preserving the neglected sites by providing enhanced technical and financial assistance. The threat of destruction from the ongoing conflict was cited as the key reason to add the seven landmarks. Lebanon’s lack of financial resources and concern that a renovation would undermine the integrity of the Tripoli site were also cited.

