Senators: Officials blocking access to mishandled documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Senate intelligence committee say they should have access to classified documents that were discovered in the homes of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. The senators say Biden’s administration is stonewalling them over the matter. They reacted with swift, bipartisan anger Wednesday after a classified meeting with National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, insisting they need to see for themselves what documents the three men were holding. Members of Congress have sought access to the materials, or at least a risk assessment detailing what was within them.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press

