SC governor renews push for abortion ban in State of State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is pressing forward with efforts to further restrict abortion. In his annual State of the State speech, the Republican governor said he will petition for a rehearing after the South Carolina Supreme Court recently struck down the state’s abortion ban. The address also featured calls to protect the identity of companies providing lethal injection drugs and pass a program giving tax dollars for lower-income students to afford private schools. In the Democratic response, Sen. Ronnie Sabb of Williamsburg sought an increased minimum wage and a public referendum on abortion. Sabb also called for a hate crime law after efforts stalled last year.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.