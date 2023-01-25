‘Rick and Morty’ creator dropped by Hulu after abuse charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hulu has become the second television company to cut ties with the creator of the animated series “Rick and Morty” after felony domestic abuse charges against him were revealed. Hulu said in a statement Wednesday that it has ended its association with Justin Roiland, who works on two animated shows on the streaming outlet. Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim division, which airs “Rick and Morty,” cut ties with him Tuesday. Roiland has pleaded not guilty to felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend. He is awaiting trial. Emails sent to his attorney and publicist seeking comment were not immediately returned.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.