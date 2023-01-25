New York’s AG says MSG lawyer ban may violate anti-bias laws

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general says Madison Square Garden may be violating anti-bias laws with its practice of barring lawyers from firms involved in litigation against MSG from its venues including Radio City Music Hall and the Garden itself. The attorney general’s office says in a letter to Madison Square Garden officials that the ban and the use of facial recognition technology to enforce it may violate anti-discrimination laws. The attorney general says the ban also may dissuade lawyers from taking on cases such as sexual harassment claims against MSG. A request for comment was sent to a spokesperson for MSG.

