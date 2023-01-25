Mahomes the old man among 4 championship game QBs

Patrick Mahomes will be the old man among the starting quarterbacks in the conference title games. The 27-year-old All-Pro for Kansas City is the oldest member of one of the youngest groups of starting quarterbacks to make it to this round. The other three scheduled starting QBs on Sunday are 26-year-old Joe Burrow for Cincinnati, 24-year-old Jalen Hurts for Philadelphia and 23-year-old rookie Brock Purdy for San Francisco. The only other time all four starting QBs in the conference title game hadn’t yet turned 28 came in 1996 when Brett Favre, Mark Brunell, Drew Bledsoe and Kerry Collins got there.

