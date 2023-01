London gallery to show McCartney photos from Beatlemania era

LONDON (AP) — A trove of previously unseen photos taken by Paul McCartney as The Beatles shot to global stardom will go on display in London this year. The National Portrait Gallery announced Wednesday that the exhibition will help mark the gallery’s reopening in June after a three-year refurbishment. Gallery director Nicholas Cullinan said McCartney approached the gallery in 2020 saying he had rediscovered a batch of photos from late 1963 and early 1964 that he had thought were lost. He said they capture “a famous and important cultural moment” from the inside. The exhibition “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of The Storm” opens June 28 and runs to Oct. 1.

