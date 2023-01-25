Lawyers say judge ‘singled out’ ex-Raider, hearing delayed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge on Wednesday delayed a long-awaited hearing in a criminal case against former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs. Police say Ruggs was under the influence in November 2021 when his Corvette slammed into Tina Tintor’s SUV, killing herand her dog, Max. A hearing for prosecutors to present evidence is on hold while a state judge decides if Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman can keep presiding over the case even after another judge took over all DUI cases in the city. A decision about Zimmerman’s role in the case will likely come in late March. Zimmerman says it isn’t unusual for a judge to keep a case to finish hearing it.

