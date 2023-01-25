Israeli troops kill Palestinian after attempted stabbing

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said the Palestinian tried to stab a soldier in Wednesday’s violence. The death brings to 19 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire this year. Tensions have been high for months as Israel has been conducting nightly arrest raids in the West Bank, which were prompted by a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis last spring. Earlier Wednesday, Israeli forces demolished the home of a Palestinian gunman who allegedly killed a female Israeli soldier in an attack last year.

