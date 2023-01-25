Illinois man charged in Planned Parenthood clinic fire

CHICAGO (AP) — A central Illinois man has been charged with setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic earlier this month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Tyler W. Massengill of Chillicothe is accused of “malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage” the building in Peoria. Massengill was arrested by that city’s police Tuesday. Online records do not indicate whether he has appeared in court or been assigned an attorney yet. The attack on the clinic took place Jan. 15, two days after the state enacted sweeping reproductive health care legislation aimed at protecting abortion patients and providers.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

