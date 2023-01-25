Hungary to host conservative conference for 2nd time

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary is hosting a conference in May of mainly U.S. and European conservatives as its right-wing populist government seeks allies abroad. The American Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, will host its second event in Europe under the motto “Together we are strong,” according to organizers. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been invited to give the keynote speech at the conference in the capital, Budapest. This year’s event, taking place on May 4-5, will “focus on the liberals’ nightmare: the international coalescence of national forces,” organizers wrote. Orban has garnered the admiration of some segments of the American right for his tough stance on immigration and LGBTQ issues and his rejection of liberal pluralism.

