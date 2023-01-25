Hundreds in Baghdad protest devaluation of Iraq’s currency

BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have gathered near the Central Bank in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, angered by the recent devaluation of the Iraqi dinar and demanding the government take action to stabilize the currency. The protesters — mainly young people — rallied amid a heavy security presence, with many carrying the Iraqi flag and banners with slogans. One slogan read: “The politicians are the ones covering up the financial corruption for the banks.” Iraq’s prime minister on Monday accepted the resignation of the country’s Central Bank governor, Mustafa Ghaleb Mukheef, after a weekslong plunge of the dinar. Mukheef, who had been in the post since 2020, was replaced by Muhsen al-Allaq as an acting governor.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.