‘It’s insane’: California copes with 3rd massacre in 8 days

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — California is reeling from three major mass shootings in just over a week. Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is fatigued and frustrated by the senseless violence. The governor was in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday, the day after a farmworker is said to have killed seven people and wounded an eighth in back-to-back shootings at mushroom farms. Newsom learned of the shooting Monday afternoon while consoling some of the survivors wounded by a 72-year-old gunman who killed 11 and wounded nine at a Monterey Park dance hall. The Monterey Park shooting was the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, and the Half Moon Bay shooting was the deadliest in San Mateo County.

By TERRY TANG, OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.