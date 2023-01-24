Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand PM, pledges focus on economy

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chris Hipkins has been sworn in as New Zealand’s prime minister, following the unexpected resignation last week of Jacinda Ardern. The 44-year-old Hipkins has promised a back-to-basics approach focusing on the economy and what he described as the “pandemic of inflation.” He will have less than nine months before contesting a tough general election, with opinion polls indicating his Labour Party is trailing its conservative opposition. Hipkins said he is “energized and excited by the challenges that lie ahead.” Carmel Sepuloni was also sworn in as deputy prime minister. She’s the first person with Pacific Island heritage to take on the role.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.