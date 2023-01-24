Ship sinks between S. Korea and Japan; 11 found unconscious

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ships searching in wind-whipped waters between South Korea and Japan have picked up at least 12 of the 22 crewmembers from a cargo ship that sank early Wednesday. Officials said only one of them remained conscious, but they did not immediately confirm any deaths. South Korean and Japanese coast guard vessels and aircraft as well as two commercial cargo ships were continuing to search for the 10 missing crewmembers in the rough waters. The location is about 93 miles south of South Korea’s Jeju island and 100 miles south of Nagasaki, Japan. The Hong Kong-registered ship was carrying lumber. The crewmembers are from China and Myanmar.

By KIM TONG-HYUNG and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

