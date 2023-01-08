‘The money is gone’: Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX
By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — At a recent celebration of Christmas in the Bahamas, Bishop Lawrence Rolle sang about a half dozen songs, mostly Afro-Caribbean gospel songs. But one number stood out _ Rolle’s social media hit about the sudden collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. “The money is gone,” Rolle sang repeatedly, a chant echoed by his audience of children and parents. FTX was supposed to be the crown jewel of the Bahamian government’s push to be the global destination for all things crypto. Instead, FTX is bankrupt and Bahamians are trying to figure out what’s next for their country and whether their national experiment to be the world’s foremost crypto hub has failed.