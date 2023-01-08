Police: Attacker kills 4, then self, in North Carolina home

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Police say five people were found dead in a North Carolina home, including the person responsible for the attack. after one of them apparently killed the other four and took their own life. High Point police said in a news release that officers found the bodies of two adults and three minors in the home on Saturday. All were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities didn’t say how they died, but the news release said the killings were being investigated as a “murder-suicide.” Investigators said there was no ongoing threat to the community. A news release says officers were called to the scene after a man and woman ran from the house screaming.

