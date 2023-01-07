Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Christmas in reclaimed church
By HANNA ARHIROVA
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of Ukrainians heard the Orthodox Christmas service in the Ukrainian language for the first time in decades at Kyiv’s 1,000-year-old Lavra Cathedral. It was a demonstration of independence from the Russian Orthodox Church. The cathedral is also known as the Monastery of the Caves and a UNESCO world heritage site. A video screen was put up outside for the overflow of worshipers despite the frigid temperatures of -10 C (14 F). The cathedral and monastery complex has been a pilgrimage site for centuries. And for the first time in the 31 years of Ukraine’s independence the service there was held in the Ukrainian language.